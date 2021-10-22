Who Plays Lucas in 'Locke & Key'? Here's Where You've Seen Australian Actor Felix Mallard

Based on Joe Hill's popular graphic novels that originated in 2008, Netflix 's dark fantasy series Locke & Key — which boasts Joe Hill as a writer — has returned for its highly anticipated sophomore season. The story follows three siblings who move into an enormous mystical house, deemed Keyhouse , with their mother, Nina (Darby Stanchfield), subsequent to their father's brutal murder.

Little do the grieving family members know, the house, which belonged to late father Rendell Locke's (Bill Heck) family, hides otherworldly keys that unlock something beyond this reality.

First introduced in Season 1, Episode 5 ("Family Tree"), Lucas Caravaggio, close childhood friend of Rendell Locke, is a former member of the Keepers of the Keys and the first known human to become possessed by a demon lurking in the sinister realm behind the Black Door. From being possessed in 1988, to being killed, to later acting as a camouflage vessel for the same demon (who is referred to as Dodge), Lucas (not to mention his spirit) has seen it all.

But who is Lucas in real life? Here's what to know.