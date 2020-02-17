Season 1 Isn’t Enough: We Have to Know if There Will Be a 'Locke & Key' Season 2

We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Will There Be a 'Locke & Key' Season 2?
Source: Netflix

By

The highly anticipated Locke & Key horror fiction series just dropped on Netflix on Feb. 7, 2020, with a lot of buzz around it.

The show is based off the popular comic version written by Joe Hill (aka Stephen King’s son) and illustrated by Gabriel Rodriguez. After one family’s father is murdered, Locke & Key explores other dimensions, demons, and a mysterious New England estate known as the Keyhouse.

It follows three siblings on their journey in navigating the magical keys and power of the property.

Yes, we’re only in Season 1, but there are seven books in the original Locke & Key series, and the creators have promised more to come in the future. So can fans expect a second season of the show, too?