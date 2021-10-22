The Reality Behind the Magical Keyhouse Featured in 'Locke & Key'

Unfortunately, Locke & Key fans yearning to visit the “real Keyhouse” will be disappointed to learn that it doesn’t exist in just one place (even if it does in our imaginations). All the filming for Locke & Key takes place in Toronto, Canada.

The façade of the house was built in Toronto, but it’s not fully practical. When we see Keyhouse on the show, there’s actually a lot of CGI in play to create its fantastical elements.