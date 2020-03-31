'Locke & Key' Star Griffin Gluck Teases Gabe's Season 2 Storyline (EXCLUSIVE)

Luckily, the streaming platform has confirmed that Locke & Key has been renewed for Season 2. If viewers remember, Episode 10 ended with audiences finding out that Gabe is actually the demon Dodge who has been using the Identity Key the whole time, meaning that when the Locke kids threw "Dodge" through the Omega Door, it was actually Ellie.

Also, Eden got hit with a glowing bullet, but since she didn't seem physically injured, everyone thought she was OK. Wrong.