Who Is Becky From Netflix's 'In the Tall Grass'? The Actress Is So Recognizable

Just in time for spooky season, Netflix is releasing a brand new scary movie called In The Tall Grass. The film — which is a Stephen King adaptation — follows two adult siblings named Cal and Becky. Cal and Becky DeMuth embark upon a road trip to San Diego, Calif., in which they drive by an unsuspecting field of grass in the middle of nowhere, just off of Route 400.

Cal and Becky stop the car just as they're passing by, and are shocked to hear people shouting from just beyond the grass. In an attempt to help, they venture in. However, they quickly learn that once you go in, you don't come out.

Source: Netflix Patrick Wilson, Harrison Gilbertson, Laysla De Oliveira, and Avery Whitted.

And after checking out the movie trailer, you're probably wondering, "who is Becky from In the Tall Grass?" She definitely has a familiar face, and there's a reason why.

Who is Becky from In the Tall Grass? She's played by Laysla De Oliveira, who has several upcoming projects. Laysla has been working incredibly hard these last few months, so there's a chance you're already anticipating some of her latest projects.

According to Laysla's IMDB page, one of her most recent projects is playing Veronica in the upcoming Canadian drama Guest of Honour. In the film, she's working alongside esteemed actors such as Luke Wilson and David Thewlis (from Harry Potter).

Source: Getty Images

According to her IMDB page, Laysla will also star the upcoming comic-book-adapted-to-Netflix series, Locke & Key, as the role of Dodge in all 10 episodes. Oh, and if you're an Orlando Bloom fan (because really, who isn't?) Laysla will appear in his latest sci-fi project Needle in a Timestack as the role of Sibila. So that's definitely major.

Laysla has also worked on many completed projects. In addition to several indie short films such as Code 8, and Business Ethics, per Laysla's IMDB page, she has appeared in more than one CW show. She played Zoe Ward on the now-canceled series, iZombie, as well as Bettina in Nikita, which ended back in 2013. She also appeared in the series Covert Affairs, which aired on USA. She played the role of Joanna Peeters.

In the Tall Grass boasts other familiar faces, too. Patrick Wilson (as seen in The Conjuring films, as well as Insidious and Watchmen) will play the role of Ross Humboldt, another unfortunate soul who gets lost in the unforgivingly tall grass. Additionally, Avery Whitted will be playing the role of Cal DeMuth. According to his IMDB page, he's appeared in The Vanishing of Sidney Hall as Henry Crowe.