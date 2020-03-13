'Big Time Adolescence' Griffin Gluck Recalls "Crazy" Moments With Pete Davidson (EXCLUSIVE)

Distractify: Can you talk about your relationship with Pete Davidson and how you guys formed that on-screen chemistry?

Griffin Gluck: We just kind of jumped right into it. ... There’s a scene in the movie where I pretend to be super, super high and ... Of course, Pete was like, ‘That’s hilarious!’ cause Pete is Pete. Him and I sort of got to hang around that first day and he sort of just hung around the set and got to talking and just hanging when we weren’t filming. We sort of very slowly became friends.