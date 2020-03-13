We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
big-time-adolescence-1584128356612.jpg
Source: Hulu

'Big Time Adolescence' Griffin Gluck Recalls "Crazy" Moments With Pete Davidson (EXCLUSIVE)

By

The coming-of-age film Big Time Adolescence follows a high school teen named Mo (Griffin Gluck) who befriends college dropout Zeke (Pete Davidson). The two embark on some wild and crazy adventures, and Mo is introduced to many firsts, such as drinking, drugs, and girls.

Distractify spoke exclusively with the film's star Griffin Gluck about working alongside comedian Pete Davidson, crazy memorable moments off-set, and what exactly was in that fake cough syrup concoction that he had to drink. 

Check out our Q&A below. (Editor's note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.)   