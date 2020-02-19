'Big Time Adolescence' Sydney Sweeney Is Not Just an Actor — She's Also a Trained MMA Fighter!

Aside from the sort of Superbad-esque shenanigans, Big Time Adolescence also stars many rising young Hollywood actors, including Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly and Sydney Sweeney. Many may be familiar with MGK's rap career, but he has broken into the film and TV industry with roles in Netflix's Bird Box and The Dirt.

As for Sydney, fans of the genre may recognize the actor from her role as Cassie Howard in the popular HBO series Euphoria. Keep reading to find out more about the starlet!