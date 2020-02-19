We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
sydney-sweeney-1582144147302.jpg
Source: Getty

'Big Time Adolescence' Sydney Sweeney Is Not Just an Actor — She's Also a Trained MMA Fighter!

By

Big Time Adolescence is a coming-of-age story that follows a naive 16-year-old named Mo (Griffin Gluck) who starts hanging out with his sister's rebellious ex-boyfriend Zeke (Pete Davidson). In the upcoming Hulu comedy, the college dropout introduces the young teen to sex, drugs, and (his) life lessons.

“When you get older, you realize that’s kind of all life is: a bunch of scribbles and dicks and violence, all in a void," Zeke tells Mo in the trailer. The high schooler will experiment with many firsts, including selling drugs, talking to girls (possibly more), and even gets a tattoo. Apparently, “Tongue Daddy!” is a "cool" phrase to get permanently inked on one's chest.