We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
new-to-hulu-march-2020-1583186001893.jpg
Source: Hulu

What’s New on Hulu for March 2020? The Lineup Is Looking Good

By

It’s a new month, which means we’ve got new content to watch on all of our favorite streaming services! Whether you’re rocking a subscription to Hulu, Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO, or (as we suspect), all of those and then some, you’re probably wondering what new content is available to watch this month. Here’s what’s new to Hulu in March 2020.

Here are the movies that are new to Hulu for March 2020:

If you’re a fan of movies featuring Seth Rogen, March is the month for you: Both The Interview and 50/50 have been added to the Hulu lineup for March and will be available starting on the first of the month. Other new-to-Hulu movies include: