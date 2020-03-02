What’s New on Hulu for March 2020? The Lineup Is Looking Good

What’s New on Hulu for March 2020? The Lineup Is Looking GoodBy Abi Travis
It’s a new month, which means we’ve got new content to watch on all of our favorite streaming services! Whether you’re rocking a subscription to Hulu, Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO, or (as we suspect), all of those and then some, you’re probably wondering what new content is available to watch this month. Here’s what’s new to Hulu in March 2020.
Here are the movies that are new to Hulu for March 2020:
If you’re a fan of movies featuring Seth Rogen, March is the month for you: Both The Interview and 50/50 have been added to the Hulu lineup for March and will be available starting on the first of the month. Other new-to-Hulu movies include:
4 Lovers (2013) - March 15
Abduction (2011)
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)
Always Shine (2016) - March 15
Big Time Adolescence (2020) - March 20
Blue City (1986)
Brown Girl Begins (2018) - March 26
Cantinflas (2014)
Charlotte’s Web (1973)
Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)
Deck the Halls (2011)
Destiny Turn on the Radio (1995)
Eyes of an Angel (1994)
Foxfire (1996)
Free Willy (1993)
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)
Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)
Friends with Kids (2012)
Furry Vengeance (2010)
Good Morning, Killer (2011)
Good Will Hunting (1997)
Hide (2011)
Hello I Must Be Going (2012) - March 15
Hornet’s Nest (2012)
Innocent (2011)
Knives and Skin (2019) - March 6
Lady in a Cage (1964)
Leap Year (2010)
Major League II (1994)
Man on a Ledge (2012)
Monos (2019) - March 9
Natural Born Killers (1994)
Night of the Living Dead (2006)
Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)
Pawparazzi (2019) - March 31
Pet Sematary (2019) - March 19
Richard the Lionheart (2013)
Ricochet (2011)
Righteous Kill (2009)
Santee (1974)
Silent Tongue (1993)
Silent Witness (2011)
Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)
Swingers (1996)
Tenderness (2009)
The Cooler (2003)
The Descent (2005)
The Descent: Part 2 (2010)
The Men Who Stare at Goats (2010) - March 4
The Skull (1965)
Up in the Air (2009)
Wayne’s World (1993)
Kinsey (2004)
Notes on a Scandal (2005)
Waiting to Exhale (1995)
(Unless otherwise noted, all films listed above are available to stream starting March 1.)
Hulu is adding a bunch of TV shows in March, too.
Obviously, the movies on Hulu are great, but don’t forget about the TV shows! Here are all of the new seasons of TV coming to Hulu this March in order of when they’ll be available:
OK K.O, Let’s Be Heroes! — Season 3 (March 1)
Breeders — Series premiere (March 3)
Real Housewives of New York City — Season 11 (March 3)
Devs — Series premiere (March 5)
Dave — Series premiere (March 5)
*Hillary — Docuseries premiere (March 6)
*Into the Dark: Crawlers (March 6)
Cake — Season 2 (March 6)
Better Things — Season 4 (March 6)
The Most Dangerous Animal of All — Docuseries premiere (March 7)
Fire Force — Season 1 (March 11)
Love Island: Australia — Season 2 (March 13)
Keeping up with the Kardashians — Season 17 (March 14)
Attack on Titan — Season 3B (March 17)
*Little Fires Everywhere — Three-episode series premiere (March 18)
Motherland — Series premiere (March 19)
Real Housewives of Potomac — Season 4 (March 20)
After School Dice Club — Season 1, dubbed (March 23)
Kemonomichi — Season 1, dubbed (March 23)
Baghdad Central — Season 1 (March 27)
Fairy Gone — Season 1 (March 27)
Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth — Season 1, dubbed (March 28)
Archer — Season 10 (March 29)
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020 (March 30)
Hoshiai no Sora (Stars Align) — Season 1, dubbed (March 31)
(*Denotes Hulu Originals.)
So there you have it! There’s obviously something for just about everything on the list. All that’s left to do is start binge-watching!
