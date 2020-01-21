Paul Mescal Is the Hunk Starring in Hulu's TV Adaptation of 'Normal People'

There are a handful of books I would read twice, and Sally Rooney's Normal People is — without a doubt — one of them. It's a "modern love story" about two young adults who fall in love, facing various real-life problems along the way. Needless to say, I'm psyched about Hulu and BBC's TV adaptation of the novel, which is set in 12 parts, and I'm especially looking forward to watching the cast they've selected to play each character.