We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
screen-shot-2020-01-21-at-125747-pm-1579629519201.png
Source: Instagram

Paul Mescal Is the Hunk Starring in Hulu's TV Adaptation of 'Normal People'

By

There are a handful of books I would read twice, and Sally Rooney's Normal People is — without a doubt — one of them. It's a "modern love story" about two young adults who fall in love, facing various real-life problems along the way. Needless to say, I'm psyched about Hulu and BBC's TV adaptation of the novel, which is set in 12 parts, and I'm especially looking forward to watching the cast they've selected to play each character.

Paul Mescal was cast in Normal People, to play the lead male role of Connell. And although the 23-year-old Irish actor has not yet had much on-screen experience, I'm looking forward to seeing what he brings to the table. So here is everything you need to know about him before the show officially airs.