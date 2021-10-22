Will Audiences See Rafael Waithe Return to the CW Drama 'Legacies' for Season 4?

Even though Rafael isn't dead, it doesn't seem like he will be returning to Legacies. Both Peyton Alex Smith and the showrunners for Legacies have not spoken about his character’s exit, which has led many fans to wonder if Alex would be returning. However, it appears that the actor is on to bigger things, which means that viewers won’t be seeing his werewolf persona anytime on the series. According to Deadline , Alex will join the cast of the CW’s All American spinoff, All American: Homecoming.

‘All American: Homecoming’: Peyton Alex Smith & Cory Hardrict Among Six Cast In the CW’s Planted Spinoff https://t.co/HRDgkFaPij

The new television show will follow All American’s Maya Scott (Simone Hicks) as she navigates college life and collegiate sports culture. Alex will portray Damon Sims, a basketball player from Chicago who’s overwhelmed by his past and finds his love for the game fading. All American: Homecoming will air sometime in 2022.

Only time will tell if and when Alex will return to the set of Legacies.

Season 4 of Legacies airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.