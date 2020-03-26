'Grey's Anatomy' Is Flashing Back to Show Dr. Hayes Before He Became McWidow

Already I'm picturing the Hayes and Shepherd-Grey clans combining to make one beautiful blended family. Perhaps it's foolish to project too much into the future in a show that loves to pull the rug out and hand Meredith lemon after lemon. But it's hard not to be really into the idea of Meredith finding love with someone who shares so much in common with her — including her passion for healthcare reform.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.