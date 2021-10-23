'Locke & Key's Main Filming Location Might Surprise You

'Locke & Key's Main Filming Location Might Surprise YouBy Katherine Stinson
Oct. 22 2021, Published 11:10 p.m. ET
The Netflix horror series Locke & Key centers around the magical and mysterious Keyhouse. The show itself is set in the fictional town of Matheson, Mass., in the New England region.
Does filming actually take place in Massachusetts?
The answer is no, but the Locke & Key locations are picturesque and picked for the show for a reason. Allow us to take you on a behind-the-scenes journey to where the Locke & Key series is actually filmed.
‘Locke & Key' actually isn't filmed in the United States.
Seasons 1 and 2 of Locke & Key were filmed primarily in Toronto, Canada. According to a report from the Radio Times the exterior of the famous Keyhouse was a combination of a set located in the Canadian countryside and CGI.
Many exterior and interior shots for Locke & Key were shot at Cinescape Film Studios in Toronto. The aforementioned Radio Times report notes that interior shots set in the Drowning Caves were filmed at Cinescape.
Exterior shots of the Drowning Caves were filmed in Lunenberg, a town located in Nova Scotia.
Lunenberg and Ontario are the two major 'Locke & Key' filming locations.
According to a report from Decider, a majority of Matheson shots were filmed in Lunenberg. Another interesting report from Narcity goes into further detail about specific Ontario spots that are seen on Season 2 of Locke & Key.
For example, the interior of movie theater utilized in Season 2, Episode 1's storyline centered around the premiere of Kinsey Locke's (Emilia Jones) film Splattering was filmed at the real life Ontario movie theater Playhouse Cinema.
Ontario's Mill Race Park served as a stand-in for the city of Bath in England during an exterior scene with Jackie Veda (Genevieve Kang) and Tyler Locke (Connor Jessup) in Season 2, Episode 4. For context, during the episode Tyler uses the Anywhere Key to send Jackie to Bath for her birthday.
According to the same Narcity report, Kingston Market Square in Ontario was also used for shots of Tyler and Jackie's romantic birthday Bath getaway. Another notable Ontario-based location was Westfield Heritage Village in Rockton. The village was also used to film interior scenes of the key-making cabin.
So... will we see more pretty filming locations in Canada with Season 3 of 'Locke & Key'?
Good news! The answer is yes. Season 3 of Locke & Key has already been officially confirmed, with filming to begin sometime in 2021, per Deadline. Will the show add more filming locations for Season 3 or stick to Canada?
The real-life filming locations for Locke & Key definitely work for the series. We can't wait to see what happens in Season 3 of Locke & Key.
Stream Season 1 and 2 of Locke & Key on Netflix now.