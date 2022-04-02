'NCIS' Is Coming Back for Season 20 — Here's Everything to Know About It So Far

It's official: NCIS is going to reach its second decade on the air. On March 31, 2022, CBS renewed its most popular series (and one of the most popular shows on any TV channel) for its 20th season. That means the procedural will stay on the air through at least May 2023.

The news shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, because NCIS continues to draw in viewers, both on CBS and in its reruns on other cable networks. It's lasted twice as long as its parent series JAG, which ran for 10 seasons.