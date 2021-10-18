Mark Harmon May Have Left 'NCIS,' but Is He Gone for Good?

The outpouring of love and support from fans and colleagues for Mark Harmon is overwhelming. Jamie Lee Curtis wrote a touching tribute to Mark and her time on the show in a lovely Instagram post in which she said, "One of the unexpected delights of my varied career was being able to do five episodes opposite him and his team in front of and behind the camera. My favorite line was when I was coming down from his bedroom, 'Practice makes perfect.'"

Fans are equally as saddened but are applauding Mark for his time on the show. The general response is one of happiness for him and his character, as both are retiring in a sense. Fans agree that he has earned this break, and they are eager to see what he does next. People have great faith in the show. Again, Mark isn't fully leaving NCIS because he is still its executive producer. Gibbs will never be too far from the thick of it all in one way or another.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.