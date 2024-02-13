Home > Television > NCIS Season 3 Premiere of ‘NCIS Hawai’i’ Pays Tribute to Crew Member William “Kono” Dahlin "Worked with Kono for almost two years day in and day out, always put a smile on my face as he for many others and will be dearly missed," wrote Noah Mills. By Mustafa Gatollari Feb. 13 2024, Published 1:07 p.m. ET Source: Paramount Plus Screengrab

Fans who tuned into the Season 3 premiere of NCIS Hawai'i may've noticed that production put up a tribute right before the episode's credits began rolling and that the in-memorian card was made out to William "Kono" Dahlin, which left many fans wondering who he is and what his affiliation with the program was.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is William "Kono" Dahlin and is he affiliated with the production of 'NCIS Hawai'i'?

According to Express, Dahlin was credited as a crew member and background actor for the show and was employed with the production company for about two years.

Article continues below advertisement

However, tragedy struck on July 19, 2023, at the 20 Twelve Honolulu Sports Bar. Dahlin was shot — emergency services arrived on the scene and attempted to resuscitate him but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and passed away. He was brought to a hospital and later pronounced dead in the facility at 1:15am.

Hawaii News Now reported on the incident, writing that 44-year-old Myron Takushi was "charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of William 'Kono' Dahlin," inside of the bar.

Article continues below advertisement

also RIP crew member Kono Dahlin, the victim of a bar shooting over the summer🙏🏻sad year for the show with him & Yakira😔 — jim ジム (@j1m1lurks) December 8, 2023

The outlet went on to report that investigators who were at the scene gleaned from witnesses that Dahlin and Takushi became embroiled in an argument that escalated and escalated until Takushi took out a firearm, shot Dahlin, and then fled the scene.

Article continues below advertisement

"Officers performed CPR until EMS crews arrived and took the man to the hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital," the news agency wrote.

So wonderful NCISHI acknowledged Kono Dahlin

Rest In Peace! — Trish Wagwood (@WagwoodTrish) February 13, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Dahlin's death surprised his friend, Russell Cleaver who said: "It was shocking for that to happen to somebody like him. He always had a smile on his face," he wrote.

'NCIS Hawai'i' star Noah Mills also paid tribute to Dahlin.

The actor penned on Instagram in response to the news of Dahlin's death: "Worked with Kono for almost two years day in and day out, always put a smile on my face as he for many others and will be dearly missed. Prayers and thoughts to his family and loved ones. Shocked. RIP Kono."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram Noah Mills left an Instagram comment in this post about William "Kono" Dahlin

NCIS Hawai'i fans were stoked to see the series return for a third season and folks are already inquiring as to whether or not the show will be getting a fourth round of episodes.

Article continues below advertisement

Comingsoon.net has stated that there hasn't been any confirmation into whether or not Season 4 is getting the greenlight; however, it seems surprising to think that it won't be, especially considering the ratings the show has been getting according to TV Series Finale.

Source: Paramount Plus (Screengrab) A scene from 'NCIS Hawai'i'