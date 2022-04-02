Vanessa Lachey's 'NCIS: Hawa'i' Is Returning for Season 2 on CBS — So What's Next?

The sun is shining on NCIS: Hawai'i, because CBS renewed the Vanessa Lachey-led NCIS spinoff for another season. On March 31, 2022, the network announced that the show will be officially returning for Season 2.

NCIS: Hawai'i was CBS's most hyped new show of the 2021-2022 television season, and also received a lot of extra attention because Lachey's character Jane Tennant was the first female Special Agent in Charge in the long-running franchise.