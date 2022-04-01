'NCIS: Los Angeles' Is Returning to CBS for Season 14 — What Can Fans Expect?

The NCIS franchise will continue to roost in the City of Angels for at least one more season. CBS announced on March 31, 2022 that the network was renewing NCIS: Los Angeles for Season 14 — keeping the very first NCIS spinoff alive, because who doesn't need more Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J in their lives?

NCIS: Los Angeles has been a solid performer on Sundays, averaging 7.27 million viewers watching live every week. Season 13 will include the show's landmark 300th episode, which is currently scheduled to air on Sunday, May 8. With those numbers, it's no wonder that CBS is bringing it back for another go-around. But what do we know about NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 just yet?