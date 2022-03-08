Agent Devin Rountree Has Been MIA Lately on 'NCIS: Los Angeles' — What Happened to Him?

It doesn't appear that Caleb has any upcoming projects in the works, so in this case, it seems like he just took a break while the writers worked on a larger storyline for Rountree.

On March 5, Caleb took to his Instagram to let fans know that he'd be back in action on NCIS: Los Angeles very soon. Along with a pic of him sitting on the front of a red sportscar, Caleb wrote, "It ain't even emergency and we bout to pull up in a 911. New eps on the way!! #ncisla"

Based on sneak peek photos and clips from the show, Caleb will be back in action come Episode 11, airing on Sunday, March 13.

Catch NCIS: Los Angeles when it airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.