Vanessa Lachey Says She Took Nick's Last Name Because She's "Old-Fashioned"

Vanessa's parents are Helen Bercero and Vince Minnillo. According to Vanessa's IMDb bio , Vince was a member of the air force and is from Ohio. While based in the Philippines, he met Helen, and the couple married sometime later. Aside from Vanessa, they also had another child, a son named Vincent who is two years older than Vanessa.

The family would go on to move about frequently because of Vince's service, eventually settling down in South Carolina. But in 1986, Helen and Vince divorced. Helen eventually remarried and moved the kids to Turkey, but after Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait in 1990, Vanessa and her brother returned to their dad in South Carolina.

Vanessa's IMDb bio also says that her father is of Italian, Russian-Jewish, and Irish descent, and her mother is said to be Filipina.