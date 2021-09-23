Fox's Singing Competition 'Alter Ego' Has a CGI Twist

The first episode of Alter Ego has already aired, and Twitter has spoken. Unfortunately, viewers aren’t too happy with the show. People are saying it’s just a high-tech version of The Masked Singer or a copy of The Voice .

I just saw a video of this show called alter ego on fox and it’s like the voice but they’re like IMVU characters performing and it’s so futuristic and rad.

“Alter Ego is The Masked Dancer with holograms,” one tweet said . Someone else tweeted that if they wanted to watch this, they could just watch vtubers on Twitch. Another person even called the show “pointless” because if the whole point of the show is that they are digital stars, why is there a big reveal at the end?

But some people are actually excited by the idea. One person tweeted that the show was “futuristic” and someone else said they were in the studio audience and enjoyed it.

The second part of Alter Ego’s two-night premiere continues on Sept. 23, 2021, on Fox at 9 p.m. EST. You can watch the first part on the network’s website.