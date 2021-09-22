Are Elon Musk and Grimes Married? Here's the Scoop

Billionaire and Space X founder Elon Musk surprised people when he and eclectic singer Grimes revealed they were dating. The pair have been dating since 2018 and have caused major drama with singer Azealia Banks . Nobody truly understands their relationship, but since the birth of son X Æ A-XII, many people have wondered: are Grimes and Elon married?

Read on for everything we know about this unusual couple.

So, are Grimes and Elon Musk married?

Elon has been married multiple times. First, he was married to Canadian author Justine Wilson from 2000-2008. The couple split in a reportedly messy divorce following the death of their son, Nevada, due to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). The pair have five sons and no longer speak.

Elon's second marriage was to actress Talulah Riley, whom fans would recognize from Pride and Prejudice, St. Trinian's, and Westworld. Their relationship was also tumultuous, and shortly after Talulah and Elon married in 2010, they filed for divorce ... only to once again marry and divorce in 2013 and 2014. The pair are reportedly on good terms.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images/Getty Images

Before Grimes (whose birth name is Claire Boucher) came along, Elon dated actresses, Cameron Diaz and Amber Heard. While Grimes and Elon have been together for almost three years now, the couple shows no signs of getting married. Back in 2012, Elon told Forbes that he was hesitant to marry again.

Article continues below advertisement

"I think it would be extremely unwise for me to jump into a third marriage without spending considerable time figuring out if the third one will work. It was never my intention to have a short marriage,” he said. “Essentially, I’d want to be super sure before getting married again, but I certainly would love to be in a relationship, for sure."

Elon musk son X is a sure ⚔️Viking ⚔️

We all welcome him to the Floki Family ⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/SSOjbVw3P2 — Chris B (@ballc69) September 2, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

Elon's interview with Forbes might have been too soon, and he would shortly after remarry (and divorce again) Talulah. Grimes told Rolling Stone that being pregnant was an experience that reaffirmed her commitment to the Tesla founder.

"For a girl, it’s sacrificing your body and your freedom. It’s a pretty crazy sacrifice, and only half of the population has to do it. It was profound to me when I decided I was going to do it. I’m just like, I have sacrificed my power in this moment. I have capitulated, and I have spent my whole life avoiding that situation. I have never capitulated to anything, so it was just a profound commitment," Grimes explained.

Article continues below advertisement