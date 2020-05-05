Elon Musk Has Actually Been Married Several Times

It seems as though a major round of congratulations is in order! Grimes recently gave birth to her first son with SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk. While Grimes is officially a first-time mother, this isn't her baby daddy's first rodeo — apparently, from his previous marriage, Elon Musk has six other children , and has been married multiple times.

Before his long-term relationship with Grimes, the tech guru was married several different times — stay tuned for a list of Elon Musk's ex-wives.

Shortly after getting married, Elon and Justine had a son together named Nevada, but sadly, he died of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), which was incredibly difficult for them to overcome. After parenting five other children, they went through a reportedly messy divorce in 2008, and they no longer speak – they apparently handle custody through an assistant.

Elon and Justine got married back in 2000. According to Cheat Sheet, they met when they were both attending Queen's University in Ontario , Canada. Elon asked her out on an ice cream date, and although she agreed, she ended up blowing him off. However, Elon persisted and brought two dripping cones to her dorm, as he's "not a man who takes no for an answer."

The divorce was finalized in 2016, and apparently, they've remained on good terms since the split. Since their marriage, Elon has reportedly dated other major celebs such as Cameron Diaz, Amber Heard, and now, "California" singer, Grimes.

Shortly after his divorce from Justine, Elon began dating Pride & Prejudice actress, Talulah Riley later that year, in 2008, according to The Independent. Elon and Talulah tied the knot in 2010, but filed for divorce only two years later. At the time, however, Elon said he still loved her. They ended up remarrying in 2013, and divorcing again only one year later, in 2014.

Elon has five sons: 16-year-old twins and 14-year-old triplets.

Elon and his ex-wife, Justine Musk, had twin boys via IVF back in 2004, just four years after they tied the knot. Elon and Justine are divorced now, but the boys apparently split their time evenly with both parents, according to Made For Mums. While Elon doesn't open up about fatherhood often, the boys are apparently frequent visitors to his factories, and they all go on a yearly camping trip together.

In 2006, Justine and Elon also became proud parents of triplets named Damian, Saxon and Kai. The three boys are now 14 years old. While they are quite close to their mother, it seems as though Elon's sons from his previous marriage also enjoy spending time with his girlfriend, Grimes. According to MSN, they were all spotted together at a pumpkin patch a few years back.