Elon Musk Revealed Tesla's Cybertruck and It's Already a Meme

Elon Musk revealed the Cybertruck at an event on Thursday. Tesla's electric take on the pickup truck looks like something plucked out of a futuristic video game, but Tesla boasts that the stainless steel alloy, the same metal used in SpaceX rockets, makes the vehicle almost impenetrable.

The electric vehicle is advertised as being able to accelerate from 0-60 mph in as little as 2.9 seconds and have up to 500 miles of range. Tesla also states that vehicle can "pull near infinite mass and a towing capability of over 14,000 pounds." The vehicle seats six and onboard power and compressed air make the vehicle suitable for camping. There's even a ramp for the quad bike that the company also announced on Thursday.

But not everything at the reveal event went smoothly. While attempting to show off the car's durability, which includes "armor glass," Musk managed to break not just one, but two windows. "It didn't go through," Musk responded sheepishly.

In case you missed it, here's Elon Musk seeing the bulletproof glass break on Tesla's new #Cybertruck not once but twice live on stage: pic.twitter.com/ZusSleWtCX — milo 💫 (@IcedVenti) November 22, 2019

But unsurprisingly, the futuristic car has already given birth to some memes, which Elon Musk would probably love giving his Twitter feed. Some users compared the vehicle to something out of a video game.

While others joked that it looked like something that a computer had failed to render.

Tomb Raider already did it.

One user joked: "I don't understand what the fuss is about the Tesla #Cybertruck. It looks ok to me."

"At this exact moment Elon Musk visualized the #Cybertruck," one user joked while sharing a photograph of Elon Musk smoking marijuana.

According to this Twitter user, Elon Musk has been working on the design of the Cybertruck since childhood.

Just found in Elon Musk's childhood scrapbook... #cybertruck pic.twitter.com/NYmbGXfRPw — Greg Bohn (@gregbohn) November 22, 2019

Sorry Elon, The Simpsons already did it.

Tesla would make a killing selling these as extras.

I don't see the difference at all.

Yes, the Cybertruck was designed in Microsoft Paint.

