Logo
We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Trending
facebook-thumb-recovered-1574432055700.jpg

Elon Musk Revealed Tesla's Cybertruck and It's Already a Meme

By

Updated

Elon Musk revealed the Cybertruck at an event on Thursday. Tesla's electric take on the pickup truck looks like something plucked out of a futuristic video game, but Tesla boasts that the stainless steel alloy, the same metal used in SpaceX rockets, makes the vehicle almost impenetrable. 

The electric vehicle is advertised as being able to accelerate from 0-60 mph in as little as 2.9 seconds and have up to 500 miles of range. Tesla also states that vehicle can "pull near infinite mass and a towing capability of over 14,000 pounds."

The vehicle seats six and onboard power and compressed air make the vehicle suitable for camping. There's even a ramp for the quad bike that the company also announced on Thursday. 

6048e7d64b14e1fba13aad0dc5160a34-1574430742313.jpg
Source: Tesla

But not everything at the reveal event went smoothly. While attempting to show off the car's durability, which includes "armor glass," Musk managed to break not just one, but two windows.  

"It didn't go through," Musk responded sheepishly. 

But unsurprisingly, the futuristic car has already given birth to some memes, which Elon Musk would probably love giving his Twitter feed. 

Some users compared the vehicle to something out of a video game. 

d1f96f677032459ea6c5a98a862cdb50-1574431289879.png
Source: Twitter

While others joked that it looked like something that a computer had failed to render. 

dca716369e2b3c0d7e3a50d973c9c4af-1574431273898.png
Source: Twitter

Tomb Raider already did it. 

1acbf8fb99013d85909601ec53928792-1574431664158.jpg
Source: Twitter

One user joked: "I don't understand what the fuss is about the Tesla #Cybertruck. It looks ok to me."

a264f214b8493c9690fe220c9a1003cc-1574431255231.png
Source: Twitter

"At this exact moment Elon Musk visualized the #Cybertruck," one user joked while sharing a photograph of Elon Musk smoking marijuana. 

357b32549095ad84e5837d6fc974e89d-1574431354509.png
Source: Twitter

According to this Twitter user, Elon Musk has been working on the design of the Cybertruck since childhood. 

Source: Twitter

Sorry Elon, The Simpsons already did it. 

b4e652b11c1c227bee33516457480553-1574431449517.png
Source: Twitter

Tesla would make a killing selling these as extras. 

b105ef76a144a62f64c76bb67558763c-1574431512684.png
Source: Twitter

I don't see the difference at all. 

8e186c1f636335e2feae6c77d3635ab5-1574431583515.png
Source: Twitter

Yes, the Cybertruck was designed in Microsoft Paint.

d59949ef961f9cac2aca4907abdca310-1574431714507.png
Source: Twitter

Don't forget Spongebob.

dee323b36e29cd908bf83176b9138709-1574432090483.png
More from Distractify

Elon Musk Instantly Responds With Fix After Tesla Owner Shares Story Of Horrific Crash

Elon Musk Wants To Create A Rocket To Get You Anywhere On Earth Within One Hour

Elon Musk Took A Tesla Customer's Complaint On Twitter And Executed On It In 6 Days  