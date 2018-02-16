Elon Musk Instantly Responds With Fix After Tesla Owner Shares Story Of Horrific Crash

Elon Musk Instantly Responds With Fix After Tesla Owner Shares Story Of Horrific CrashBy Mustafa Gatollari
If you bring up the name Elon Musk to most people, they probably think of him as some scientist madman. And they wouldn't be entirely wrong.
I mean, the guy is actively working to start a new space race: The Falcon Heavy launch is one of the coolest things to happen in the science community in a really long time.
And let's not forget the fact that he took his own all-electric supercar, that he created, and launched it into the great void of space.
With all of the impressive stuff Musk creates, it's easy to forget that he is also running a pretty successful business, and although Tesla is a unique company, it still adheres to some basic principles that a good company embodies.
Like swift customer service.
A new Tesla Model 3 owner unfortunately got in a really bad accident, crashing his whip into a stopped car at 60mph.
A Redditor uploaded photos of the wreck under the username Model_3_Crash_Dummy, and they're pretty brutal.
As horrible as the accident was, the unnamed uploader said that paramedics and the tow truck driver told him that most people don't walk away from crashes this severe. The Model 3's remarkably high safety standard protected him in this instance.
"Everyone from the paramedics to the tow truck driver said that people don’t usually walk away from this. Had this been a regular ICE vehicle, I would be dead or in a lot worse condition." - Model_3_Crash_Dummy.
Although he didn't sustain any major injuries, the driver did note a few things that happened during the crash that could've been improved upon.
The first is the fact that the huge glass touchscreen shattered and allegedly cut his hand in the crash. Bits of additional glass flying around the cabin of your car, especially one that's designed to be so easily accessible, is definitely not a good thing.
Also, the crash disabled him from accessing the car's glovebox, which was a huge pain, because he needed to gain access to his car's title, insurance, and registration information.
Teslarati tweeted photos of the scary crash, along with the problems the Model 3 customer experienced post-wreck.
Musk's reaction was a proactive one: he immediately promised to deploy a software fix that would automatically disengage the glovebox after the car stops moving following a crash.
As for the shattering touchscreen, a hardware solution will need to be implemented and Musk's already got an idea on how to fix that.
This isn't the first time that the Tesla founder was made aware of a problem by customers and acted on it swiftly.
When a Model S owner complained about other Tesla drivers hogging public chargers as parking spots, leaving their cars plugged in while they go and shop, Musk solved the problem in 6 days. 6. Days.
Early reviews of the lowest-priced Tesla vehicle on the market, the Model 3, have been overwhelmingly positive. It's nice to see that Musk isn't resting on his laurels, however, and takes suggestions from his customers seriously.