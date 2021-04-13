Grimes' Huge Back Tattoo Is Out of This World — Literally

Grimes' Huge Back Tattoo Is Out of This World — LiterallyBy Chrissy Bobic
Apr. 13 2021, Published 1:50 p.m. ET
People know Grimes and her partner Elon Musk individually and together for their eccentricities. So when Grimes shared a photo on Instagram of a white-ink back tattoo, it was just another day in the life.
Her tattoo, which she described on the social media platform as depicting "beautiful alien scars," takes up her entire back and appears to be a mass of interlocking swirls meant to look like actual scars, rather than your typical colorful body ink.
Even though Grimes explained what the tattoo is, some of her fans are confused about what it actually means to her. Elon is known as the billionaire ready to fly everyone to Mars, so we know the couple share a love for outer space — but is that what prompted Grimes to get the tattoo? It's a question on many minds right now.
So, what does Grimes' back tattoo mean?
Grimes described her back tattoo as an alien scar and, as it turns out, there are reports of people who claim they've been abducted by aliens alleging they have scars on their bodies from being experimented on.
These people also claim to have scoop marks on their skin from probing. If Grimes got the alien scar tattoo to reflect this, it would make sense.
Grimes didn't give this explanation herself, though. And another meaning of her back tattoo could simply be that she's interested in alien pop culture. Whatever the reason and meaning behind the tattoo, Grimes certainly made a statement by dedicating her entire back to the art.
What exactly are "alien scars"?
Some reports about so-called alien abductees have come to the conclusion that these alleged abductions resulted in more mental scars than physical ones. And, when you really dig deep into the claims of some individuals, you will hear about the alien scoop marks rather than scars. In this case, the scars could symbolize these scoop marks.
The alien scoop marks are thought to be evidence of aliens dissecting or examining the human body. The marks look like little indents in the flesh, but don't appear to be actual scars in any way. Of course, you can take that how you will, given that there is no concrete evidence of alien abduction, let alone of alien markings.
Grimes shares Elon Musk's love of space.
It makes total sense for Grimes' intense and elaborate back tattoo to be almost a dedication to outer space. Like her longtime boyfriend, Grimes is ready to colonize Mars. In an online Q&A in January 2021, Grimes said she was looking forward to the day she could fly to Mars, via SpaceX of course, and set up new life there.
"Manual labor until death most likely," she wrote as an explanation for what life would be like on Mars. "But hopefully that can change."
Grimes' back tattoo is a testament to her and Elon's shared love of science, outer space, and, presumably, aliens. But there doesn't seem to be any deeper meaning than that.