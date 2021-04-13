Grimes' Huge Back Tattoo Is Out of This World — Literally

People know Grimes and her partner Elon Musk individually and together for their eccentricities. So when Grimes shared a photo on Instagram of a white-ink back tattoo, it was just another day in the life.

Her tattoo, which she described on the social media platform as depicting "beautiful alien scars," takes up her entire back and appears to be a mass of interlocking swirls meant to look like actual scars, rather than your typical colorful body ink.