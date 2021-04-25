It's Not a Joke: Elon Musk Will Host 'SNL,' and Some Viewers Aren't Happy

Elon will host an episode of SNL during which Miley Cyrus is the musical guest. Following the initial backlash at Lorne Michaels' choice to let Elon host the show, some fans started a petition suggesting that Miley should be both a performer and the host. SNL doesn't frequently pick professionals from the tech or business industry to host the show, especially not ones who have expressed public disdain for the media.

This wouldn't be the first time SNL chose a controversial business mogul before, as former President Donald Trump hosted the show in 2015. The backlash to Donald Trump's hosting wasn't enough to stop the show, so it's unlikely SNL will be making any significant changes to the hosting lineup before the show's airing.

That said, Miley Cyrus is appealing to the Gen Z audience who know her from Hannah Montana, so perhaps that would be enough to persuade the SNL producers.