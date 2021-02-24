Mark Ruffalo's Wife, Sunrise Coigney, Has Been With Him Through Thick and Thin

Throughout his remarkable rise to fame from being virtually destitute, the love that Mark and Sunrise maintained reigned supreme, and brought them three children, Keen Ruffalo, Bella Noche, and Odette Ruffalo.

The pair's children are a focal point in their lives, and he even explained to Entertainment Tonight that they've taken an interest in acting thanks to his decision to have the three assume cameo roles in Thor: Ragnarok.