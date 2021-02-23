Kenan Thompson's Actual Wife Isn't Happy His Character Is a Widow

So far, the show hasn't talked about how Kenan's wife, Cori, died on Kenan. It has been mentioned that she passed away one year ago, but no other details have been provided yet. As the show progresses past the pilot episode, we will most likely learn more about his wife and how she passed away.

In the first episode, we see that as soon as he's ready for work, Kenan helps get his daughters ready for school. He's packing lunches while drinking his morning coffee and tries not to wake anyone as he leaves for work.

It's possible that the topic may come up in a later episode if Kenan goes to therapy. A few of the characters on the show, including his boss, co-host, and brother all say he should see a therapist, but so far, he's against the idea.