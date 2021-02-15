'The Kenan Show' Will Be Kenan Thompson's First Solo Effort

Although many fans would like to see the reunion of storied duo Kenan & Kel, that apparently isn't coming to fruition in Kenan's new solo effort, spearheaded by NBC. This new program will largely focus on Kenan's role solely, accompanied by a few supporting roles, none of which Kel or Kenan have confirmed to be filled by the former as of right now. So, fans of the hit Nickelodeon program may have to keep their hopes up for either that dynamic to change or for other joint efforts in the future.