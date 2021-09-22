Who Is Behind the Mother Nature Mask on 'The Masked Singer'?By Distractify Staff
It's finally time for another season of FOX's The Masked Singer, and we couldn't be more excited — or more ready to put our detective skills to the test! The Mother Nature mask wasn't introduced to fans until the week before the premiere, but people have already been combing the internet to learn more about her.
The Mother Nature mask is really more of a Mother Nature costume, and one of only two human-based masks featured on The Masked Singer USA (if you can call the Baby mask a human, that is). Read on for more info, including the clues about Mother Nature's identity, our best guesses for who might be behind the mask, and (eventually) the big reveal!
Mother Nature on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
Since Mother Nature was a later addition to the lineup, there haven't been many official clues given yet. We expect there will be at least one during the series premiere on Sept. 22, though! There's a brief shot of Mother Nature holding a penny in this behind-the-scenes IG post, but other than that, all we have to go on is the celeb's body type and the sound of their (disguised) voice in this clip:
Mother Nature on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Mother Nature mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
This is definitely a tricky one to guess, but we've seen people throw around the possibility that Niecy Nash is hiding behind the Mother Nature mask, and we can kind of see it! Bringing a former host of the show in as a performer is 100 percent something that The Masked Singer would do. If it is Niecy behind the mask, that would make her the first person who has been a guest judge, host, and costumed singer on the show. Also, Niecy starred in Uncorked, a film written and directed by Prentice Penny (hence the penny clue).
Here are a few other guesses we've seen making the rounds for Mother Nature:
So, who is Mother Nature on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is...
Mother Nature hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as she is, though!