Who Is Behind the Mother Nature Mask on 'The Masked Singer'?

This is definitely a tricky one to guess, but we've seen people throw around the possibility that Niecy Nash is hiding behind the Mother Nature mask, and we can kind of see it! Bringing a former host of the show in as a performer is 100 percent something that The Masked Singer would do. If it is Niecy behind the mask, that would make her the first person who has been a guest judge, host, and costumed singer on the show. Also, Niecy starred in Uncorked, a film written and directed by Prentice Penny (hence the penny clue).