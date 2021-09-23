Here Are All of the Celebs Who Have Been Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6 (SPOILERS)By Distractify Staff
Sep. 22 2021, Published 9:41 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 6 of The Masked Singer.
If you love music, celebs, and a good mystery, then The Masked Singer is probably right up your alley. Tune in every week to marvel at the costumes, listen to the performances, uncover new clues, and watch the judges try to guess who is hidden behind each mask.
Season 6 premieres on Sept. 22, 2021. Throughout the season, we — along with the judges — will try to guess the famous faces hidden behind 16 different masked singers. Read on for the running list of The Masked Singer Season 6 reveals!
Who is Octopus on 'The Masked Singer'?
With the Octopus's height, it was no surprise that he had to be a basketball player. Still, there was a major clue pointing to Los Angeles Lakers player Dwight Howard — how many tentacles an octopus has. Although Dwight's current jersey number is 39, it was 8 when he played for the Atlanta Hawks. But the reason why he chose that number is very important to him. Not only is his birthday Dec. 8, but he is also his mother's eighth child. Though the first seven died, Dwight was the eighth and survived.
Who is Baby on 'The Masked Singer'?
We still don’t know who is hidden behind the Baby mask! We are tracking the latest guesses and clues, though!
First Clue: "This pacifier-sucker never claimed to be classy, especially when I, well, get gassy."
Who is Bull on 'The Masked Singer'?
We still don’t know who is hidden behind the Bull mask! We are tracking the latest guesses and clues, though!
First Clue: Lion and Tiger
Who is Mallard on 'The Masked Singer'?
We still don’t know who is hidden behind the Mallard mask! We are tracking the latest guesses and clues, though!
First Clue: Red Telephone
Who is Beach Ball on 'The Masked Singer'?
We still don’t know who is hidden behind the Beach Ball mask! We are tracking the latest guesses and clues, though!
First Clue: Band-Aids crossed in an X pattern.
Who is Hamster on 'The Masked Singer'?
We still don’t know who is hidden behind the Hamster mask! We are tracking the latest guesses and clues, though!
First Clue: A silver whistle.
Who is Queen of Hearts on 'The Masked Singer'?
We still don’t know who is hidden behind the Queen of Hearts mask! We are tracking the latest guesses and clues, though!
First Clue: Horse
Before the Season 6 premiere, we got to watch a preview performance of Queen of Hearts singing "La Vie En Rose" — and they did an incredible job! The performance already has some people thinking the Queen of Hearts mask might be hiding Lady Gaga, Audra McDonald, Celine Dion, or possibly Grace Jones.
Who is Cupcake on 'The Masked Singer'?
We still don’t know who is hidden behind the Cupcake mask! We are tracking the latest guesses and clues, though!
First Clue: Compass
Who is Banana Split on 'The Masked Singer'?
We still don’t know who is hidden behind the Banana Split mask! We are tracking the latest guesses and clues, though!
First Clue: Three red dice, each one showing two pips.
Who is Dalmatian on 'The Masked Singer'?
We still don’t know who is hidden behind the Dalmatian mask! We are tracking the latest guesses and clues, though!
First Clue: Six eagles flying in the sky.
We still don’t know who is hidden behind the Caterpillar mask! We are tracking the latest guesses and clues, though!
First Clue: Taylor Swift
Who is Skunk on 'The Masked Singer'?
We still don’t know who is hidden behind the Skunk mask! We are tracking the latest guesses and clues, though!
First Clue: Elvis Presley
Who is Pepper on 'The Masked Singer'?
We still don’t know who is hidden behind the Pepper mask! We are tracking the latest guesses and clues, though!
First Clue: Electricity
Who is Jester on 'The Masked Singer'?
We still don’t know who is hidden behind the Jester mask! We are tracking the latest guesses and clues, though!
First Clue: 12 red roses.
Who is Mother Nature on 'The Masked Singer'?
We still don’t know who is hidden behind the Mother Nature mask! We are tracking the latest guesses and clues, though!
Who is Pufferfish on 'The Masked Singer'?
We still don’t know who is hidden behind the Pufferfish mask! We are tracking the latest guesses and clues, though!