Who Is Banana Split on 'The Masked Singer?' Fans Think They're a Married Couple

One of the best things about watching The Masked Singer is that no matter how much you watch, there's always a secret waiting to be uncovered. So far, we've seen all kinds of entertainers on the show — singers, rappers, twitch streamers, reality TV stars, athletes, and more.

In Season 6 of The Masked Singer, fans are getting a sweet surprise. A duo called Banana Split is taking the stage. But it's not the first dessert to be featured on the show. There was Ice Cream in Season 2 that was revealed to be Twitch streamer Ninja. And there's a Cupcake this season that has yet to be unmasked.

So who is Banana Split? They haven't been revealed yet, but here are some clues and convincing fan guesses.