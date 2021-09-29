Who Is Banana Split on 'The Masked Singer?' Fans Think They're a Married Couple

Who Is Banana Split on 'The Masked Singer?' Fans Think They're a Married CoupleBy Kori Williams
Sep. 29 2021, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
One of the best things about watching The Masked Singer is that no matter how much you watch, there's always a secret waiting to be uncovered. So far, we've seen all kinds of entertainers on the show — singers, rappers, twitch streamers, reality TV stars, athletes, and more.
In Season 6 of The Masked Singer, fans are getting a sweet surprise. A duo called Banana Split is taking the stage. But it's not the first dessert to be featured on the show. There was Ice Cream in Season 2 that was revealed to be Twitch streamer Ninja. And there's a Cupcake this season that has yet to be unmasked.
So who is Banana Split? They haven't been revealed yet, but here are some clues and convincing fan guesses.
The Banana Split on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
In a sneak peek special on Sept. 12, the network gave its first clue: a set of three red dice, each displaying a 2.
Another promo shows the Banana Split toasting champagne glasses at an outdoor restaurant of sorts, and shooting money guns.
Fox also featured the two in a promo posted on Instagram on Sept. 19, 2021. And fans have been trying to figure out who they are, from their costumes and beyond.
Because it's a duo, many fans think Banana Split is in some kind of romantic relationship. Banana could be a man, and the Ice Cream has much more feminine features. The costume features bright red lipstick and an ice cream dress. When Fox showed the contestants in a home in the Instagram video, Ice Cream could be seen cleaning before the two were in the kitchen together. The Banana also has heart eyes.
In Banana Split's preview performance, we see Banana playing the piano to accompany Ice Cream's singing. If this continues, this could mean that Ice Cream has some kind of professional singing experience while Banana doesn't.
The Banana Split on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Banana Split masks, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
Tons of people are saying that they believe Banana Split is married couple Katharine McPhee and David Foster. It's all over the comments on the show's Instagram posts and on Reddit, as well as the comments in YouTube videos about the duo. And we definitely agree. Katharine has musical experience, she's released albums, and it doesn't sound like Ice Cream is changing her voice when she sings on the show.
But other couples like Stephen and Ayesha Curry have also been mentioned, and even non-romantic pairs like brother-sister duo Derek and Julianne Hough have been seen a few times in the comments.
Here are some other names fans have been throwing around:
- Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova
- Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher
- Karan Brar and Peyton List
- Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff
- Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
So, who is Banana Split on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…
Banana Split hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!