The Wild Card Twist on 'The Masked Singer' Fully Explained

The producer of The Masked Singer is James Breen and his input about the different changes throughout the show are important to the overall success of the singing competition. With each new season, The Masked Singer has gotten more and more popular, and a huge reason why is that they’re open and willing to add new ideas.

James discussed the addition of the Wild Card Twist before its season 5 introduction saying, “They’re just joining the game later, but we still get to know them. I’d say one of them, in particular, gives you one of the emotional performances of the season and one of the most emotional stories” (per Gold Derby) In other words, although the new Wild Cards won’t get as much screen time as the original contestants, we'll still get to know them well enough.