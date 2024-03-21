Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer Clock Has Judges on 'The Masked Singer' Feeling Soulful — Here Are the Guesses Clock on 'The Masked Singer' has got some pipes for Billy Joel Night. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga PUBLISHED Mar. 21 2024, 12:20 a.m. ET Source: Fox

It's about that time again to talk about who's who on The Masked Singer. The popular reality singing competition has famous celebs dress up in wacky costumes while they deliver some impressive musical performances. As per usual, the panel of celebrity judges has to guess who's behind the mask. Season 11 brings us to "Billy Joel Night" as the costumed singers celebrate the best songs that the Piano Man has to offer.

Article continues below advertisement

One of those singers is Clock. This performer is giving Cogsworth from Beauty and the Beast as they sport a fanciful and floral Victorian dress while being decorated with ornate antique clocks. They deliver an impressive performance for the evening and the judges narrow it down to the world of soul. Who is Clock on The Masked Singer? Here are the clues and guesses so far.

Source: Fox

Article continues below advertisement

Clock on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Episode 3 clues: Disco ball

Baby doll

Performed for a present

Gold globe

Billy Joel Night clue: The song "Vienna." Clock said, "Vienna is all about seizing the day, and I actually have a day in my name."

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Clock on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the [MASK NAME] mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below. Episode 3 Guesses: Jenny: Anita Baker

Robin: Evelyn "Champagne" King

Ken: Diana Ross

So, who is Clock on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…