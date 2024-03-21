[SPOILER] Was Eliminated on 'The Masked Singer' Tonight!

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 11 of The Masked Singer. Season 11 of The Masked Singer kicked off on March 6, 2024, and with it came new masks. As creative and over-the-top as the costumes are, the identities of the celebrities underneath will remain a mystery until they're eliminated and unmasked.

Of course, not everyone has the chance to watch the show live, and others might just want to double-check who we've uncovered so far. Luckily for those viewers, we're keeping track of things every week.

Who was eliminated on 'The Masked Singer' tonight?

Here's a running list of all the reveals this season. Be sure to check back after each episode to see who has been unmasked! We've got all of the details for you.

March 27, 2024 — Sir Lion Is Billy Bush!

Source: FOX

Sir Lion was the first Wild Card of Season 11. Unfortunately for him, he was fated to be revealed after only one performance. Upon removing his mask, audiences were greeted by the visage of TV host and radio personality Billy Bush. All of the judges were surprised to hear how well he could sing — we were too!

March 20, 2024 — Spaghetti and Meatballs Is Joe Bastianich!

Source: FOX

Spaghetti and Meatballs was eliminated during Episode 3: Billy Joel Night. Audiences discovered that MasterChef star Joe Bastianich was hiding behind the mask! We were so impressed with Joe's talents — if things don't pan out in the food department, we're officially expecting him to pivot to a music career!

March 13, 2024 — Afghan Hound Is Savannah Chrisley!

Source: FOX

After a rather ruff performance of “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” Afghan Hound was revealed in Episode 2 to be none other than reality TV star Savannah Chrisley. She said in her clue package that it takes courage to be on TV, and we couldn’t agree more! She also revealed that a big reason she came on the show was because she knew her parents would be able to watch while in prison. That’s pretty sweet, right?

March 6, 2024 — Book Is Kevin Hart!

Source: FOX

Book self-eliminated in the first episode of Season 11 revealing none other than Nick Cannon's ultimate prank foe: Kevin Hart. Nick accused him of breaking the rules, but it was clear that Kevin charmed everyone on stage (more with his humor than with his singing, if we're being honest).

We're still waiting on reveals for the following Season 11 'The Masked Singer' contestants.

The season isn't over yet! Here are the rest of the masks we're still waiting to be revealed. Be sure to check back here every Wednesday for the latest updates, and follow along to get the latest clues and judges' guesses!

Ugly Sweater — Not Revealed Yet!

Source: FOX

Ugly Sweater

Goldfish — Not Revealed Yet!

Source: FOX

Goldfish

Starfish — Not Revealed Yet!

Source: FOX

Starfish

Lovebird — Not Revealed Yet!

Source: FOX

Lovebird

Lizard — Not Revealed Yet!

Source: FOX

Lizard

Gumball — Not Revealed Yet!

Source: FOX

Gumball

Cleocatra — Not Revealed Yet!

Source: FOX

Cleocatra

Beets — Not Revealed Yet!

Source: FOX

Beets

Clock — Not Revealed Yet!

Source: FOX

Clock

Poodle Moth — Not Revealed Yet!

Poodle Moth