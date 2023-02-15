The New "Ding Dong Keep It On" Save Feature on 'The Masked Singer,' Explained

It's time once more for everyone's favorite costumed reality show, The Masked Singer, on FOX. The series is currently entering its ninth season, which means viewers shouldn't be surprised if producers shake up the format and rules of the show as they have in previous seasons.

The latest addition to The Masked Singer's rules is the ability to "save" players with the "Ding Dong Keep It On" Bell, per Entertainment Weekly. So, what is the bell, and how could it affect the outcome of the winner this time around? Keep reading for everything you need to know.

The "Ding Dong Keep It On" Bell is new for 'The Masked Singer' Season 9.

In a new preview for the Season 9 premiere, new rules for The Masked Singer Season 9 were revealed. This season, every episode will feature "a sudden elimination and double unmaskings," according to Fox 29. Additionally, panelists will be able to utilize what's known as the "Ding Dong Keep It On" Bell, which will allow them to save a singer from elimination.

Although it is unconfirmed, many speculate that the "Ding Dong Keep It On" Bell is meant to placate fans who were frustrated when strong singers were eliminated from the competition early. Currently, it seems that the bell is only to be used by panelists, not the audience, so it's unclear if audience preference will also be taken into account while using the power of the bell. It is also unknown if panelists have a cap on how many times they may use the save.

Robin Thicke spoke to Good Day Atlanta recently to reveal that he has used the "Ding Dong Keep It On" Bell in Season 9 of the show! He told reporter Paul Milliken, "Well I did I saved someone, I can't say who of course, I saved someone this season. It feels good, you give them one more chance, you give them some redemption, you give them another shot at the title. It's a fun new inclusion to the show."