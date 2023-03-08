Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer Source: FOX Gargoyle on 'The Masked Singer' Who Is Gargoyle on 'The Masked Singer'? The Most Popular Predictions Revealed! By Pretty Honore Mar. 8 2023, Published 5:46 p.m. ET

Season 9 of Fox’s celebrity singing competition series, The Masked Singer, is well underway and the suspense is killing us. Heading into Week 4 of the competition, we’ve unmasked Polar Bear, Night Owl, and Rock Lobster. In addition, we learned the identity of Mustang and Gnome — click here for spoilers!

Article continues below advertisement

And that was only the beginning. On DC Superhero night, we’re introduced to three of the newest competitors on the show — Squirrel, Wolf, and Gargoyle. But who is Gargoyle on The Masked Singer? Here’s what we know so far!

Source: FOX Gargoyle on 'The Masked Singer'

Article continues below advertisement

Gargoyle on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues.

Gargoyle makes his debut on The Masked Singer on Wednesday, March 8. Ahead of the episode, a clip was posted to the show’s YouTube channel that gave viewers a sneak peek at what he’s working with.

The teaser saw the unnamed entertainer belt out his own rendition of Charlie Puth’s “One Call Away,” which blew the judges out of the water. As of this writing, we don’t have any clues about who the Gargoyle could be; however, we have a feeling that the mystery man behind the mask will be around for a while.

Article continues below advertisement

Gargoyle on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses.

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Gargoyle mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below. Gargoyle’s identity is still unknown, but The Masked Singer viewers have some pretty good guesses. Among the most popular predictions are Ne-Yo, Nick Jonas, and Jason Derulo. Additionally, David Archuleta and James Manslow, who actually covered the same song seven years ago on YouTube, were contenders. But, let’s dig a little deeper, shall we?

Source: FOX Jason Derulo, Nick Jonas, and Ne-Yo

Article continues below advertisement

Ne-Yo previously competed on The Masked Singer UK in Season 2 and took home second place, so it’s pretty unlikely that he’s behind the mask. Moving on…

Season 23 of The Voice kicked off this March with Nick returning as a coach and chances are, between the show and his new baby, he’s probably a little busy these days. Finally, there’s Jason, who actually could be the Gargoyle. But, there’s something about this masked singer that makes us believe otherwise.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: FOX Nick Cannon and Gargoyle on 'The Masked Singer'

So, who is Gargoyle on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…