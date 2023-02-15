Who Is Mustang on 'The Masked Singer'? All the Clues We Have So Far!
After weeks of anticipation, The Masked Singer is back for Season 9. And promos tease that the stakes are high. The premiere, which is slated to air on FOX on Wednesday, Feb. 15, welcomes Wild N’ Out star Nick Cannon back as host.
In addition, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke return for the show’s ninth installment as hosts!
Celebrities that have been unmasked in the past include stars like LeAnn Rhimes, Wiz Khalifa, and most recently, Season 8 winner Amber Riley. So, who’s next? Some people have their money on a singing steed. So, who is the Mustang on The Masked Singer? Here are all the clues we have so far!
Mustang on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
As the season kicks off, viewers are introduced to three masked singers. We'll meet Mustang, Medusa, and Gnome in Episode 1. As of this writing, there are no concrete clues about the true identity of the Mustang.
For now, all we have is a preview of Mustang’s first performance, where she belts her rendition of White Snake’s “Here I Go Again”. While we’ve only seen a glimpse of what Mustang’s got, viewers already have a few guesses about who’s behind the mask.
Mustang on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Mustang mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
There’s no way to confirm or deny that Sara Evans is Mustang on The Masked Singer, but it would sure be a shocker if she wasn’t. Not long after a clip of Mustang’s performance surfaced on social media, the predictions started rolling in.
“You can not listen to country music and not know this is, in fact, 100% Sara Evans,” one commenter wrote on YouTube.
“It was the hand that gave it away for me. She's always got her hand up when she's performing then the voice clicked,” another added.
Other guesses include Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles, Kate Hudson, Emily Strayer, and Pink.
Whoever it is, the spirited singer’s time on the show may or may not be short-lived. One Reddit user who claimed to have sat in on the live taping revealed that it’s Medusa who moves on to the next round, not Mustang.
So, who is Mustang on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…
Mustang hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!