Season 8 of 'The Masked Singer' Promises to Be "Savage" — What to Know About the New Format

You've never seen The Masked Singer quite like this before. With Season 8 just on the horizon, the popular music reality competition is introducing an all-new format and segments. This includes more unmaskings, a wider selections of songs, and extra layers of competition.

The costumes are getting crazier, the performances more stylish, and even the guest stars are joining in on the fun. Let's break down everything you need to know about the new format for The Masked Singer on Fox.