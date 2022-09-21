Season 8 of 'The Masked Singer' Promises to Be "Savage" — What to Know About the New Format
You've never seen The Masked Singer quite like this before. With Season 8 just on the horizon, the popular music reality competition is introducing an all-new format and segments. This includes more unmaskings, a wider selections of songs, and extra layers of competition.
The costumes are getting crazier, the performances more stylish, and even the guest stars are joining in on the fun. Let's break down everything you need to know about the new format for The Masked Singer on Fox.
'The Masked Singer' has a brand-new format. Here's what you should know.
Let's start off with the things that fans will already know. The Masked Singer showcases a group of celebrities dressed up in outlandish costumes and masks to perform some classic and popular songs. Throughout an episode, a celebrity panel of judges attempt to guess which performer is hiding under the mask. The studio audience then votes for their favorite singer, and the least popular performer must unmask in front of everyone.
Season 8 of the show takes the competition to a completely different level. Instead of one unmasking per week, every episode will feature two unmaskings. One takes place in the middle of the show and the unmasked celebrity gets to watch the rest of the competition in the audience.
The second unmasking takes place after a brand-new segment. The top two singers of the night get to face off in a Battle Royale performing the same song. Whoever wins gets to move on to the next week of competition, but the loser of the bout must unmask right then and there. The top singer of the evening still remains masked and gets to move on.
It's no stretch to say that the unmasking portion of each episode is one of the most popular aspects of The Masked Singer, former New York City mayors–turned–oozing presidential attorneys notwithstanding. Season 8 seeks to capitalize on those reveals, giving audiences more surprises and shocking revelations every week. No more having to wait weeks upon weeks to see which celeb is hiding under the absurdly large character masks!
The unmasking isn't the only thing changing about the show either. Season 8 of The Masked Singer will introduce themed episodes, where songs are determined by a specific theme every week. Entertainment Tonight confirms many of the themes that will appear, including "Vegas Night," "Andrew Lloyd Webber Night," and "TV Themes," just to name a few.
Previous unmasked celebrities will also make guest appearances. These include Will Arnett, Joel McHale, and the Muppets.
What's the episode schedule for 'The Masked Singer' this season?
Like previous seasons, The Masked Singer will premiere new episodes every Wednesday night. As of now, we know that the Season 8 premiere will air tonight; Episode 2 ("Vegas Night") premieres the following week on Sept. 28; and Episode 3 ("TV Theme Night") follows suit on Oct. 5.
The Masked Singer promises to deliver everything that fans love about the series and more in a season that celebrity judge Nicole Scherzinger is already calling "savage." Who will win in this battle between hedgehogs, avocados, and harps?
Catch the Season 8 premiere of The Masked Singer tonight at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.