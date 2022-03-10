Here Are All of the Celebs Who Have Been Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7 (SPOILERS)By Distractify Staff
Mar. 9 2022, Published 9:27 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 7 of The Masked Singer.
If you love music, celebs, and a good mystery, then The Masked Singer is probably right up your alley. Tune in every week to marvel at the costumes, listen to the performances, uncover new clues, and watch the judges try to guess who's hidden behind each mask.
Throughout the season, we — along with the judges — will try to guess the famous faces hidden behind 16 different masked singers. Read on for the running list of The Masked Singer Season 7 reveals!
Who is McTerrier on 'The Masked Singer'? It's celebrity pastry chef Duff Goldman!
Though we only had a brief period of time to try to figure out who could be hiding under McTerrier's mask, very few could have expected it to be celebrity pastry chef Duff Goldman. The Ace of Cakes star was the first to be revealed in Season 7, shocking fans who thought it could be Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi or professional wrestler Drew McIntyre.
While this was certainly a tricky one, hardcore fans of Duff may have picked up on the clue of a bass guitar. The pastry chef has played bass in several different indie-rock bands, and also frequently plays the drums.
Who is Thingamabob on 'The Masked Singer'?
We don't know who Thingamabob is yet! We'll update as soon as we know, but we're keeping track of the latest clues for you!
Who is Cyclops on 'The Masked Singer'?
We don't know who Cyclops is yet! We'll update as soon as we know, but we're keeping track of the latest clues for you!
Who is Firefly on 'The Masked Singer'?
We don't know who Firefly is yet! We'll update as soon as we know, but we're keeping track of the latest clues for you!
Who is Armadillo on 'The Masked Singer'?
We don't know who Armadillo is yet! We'll update as soon as we know, but we're keeping track of the latest clues for you!
Who is Ram on 'The Masked Singer'?
We don't know who Ram is yet! We'll update as soon as we know, but we're keeping track of the latest clues for you!
Who is Baby Mammoth on 'The Masked Singer'?
We don't know who Baby Mammoth is yet! We'll update as soon as we know, but we're keeping track of the latest clues for you!
Who is Hydra on 'The Masked Singer'?
We don't know who Hydra is yet! We'll update as soon as we know, but we're keeping track of the latest clues for you!
Who is Jack in the Box on 'The Masked Singer'?
We don't know who Jack in the Box is yet! We'll update as soon as we know, but we're keeping track of the latest clues for you!
Who is Lemur on 'The Masked Singer'?
We don't know who Lemur is yet! We'll update as soon as we know, but we're keeping track of the latest clues for you!
Who is Miss Teddy on 'The Masked Singer'?
We don't know who Miss Teddy is yet! We'll update as soon as we know, but we're keeping track of the latest clues for you!
Who is Prince on 'The Masked Singer'?
We don't know who Prince is yet! We'll update as soon as we know, but we're keeping track of the latest clues for you!
Who is Queen Cobra on 'The Masked Singer'?
We don't know who Queen Cobra is yet! We'll update as soon as we know, but we're keeping track of the latest clues for you!
Who is Ringmaster on 'The Masked Singer'?
We don't know who Ringmaster is yet! We'll update as soon as we know, but we're keeping track of the latest clues for you!
Who is Space Bunny on 'The Masked Singer'?
We don't know who Space Bunny is yet! We'll update as soon as we know, but we're keeping track of the latest clues for you!