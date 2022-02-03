Rudy Giuliani Is in 'The Masked Singer', but Which Mask Is He Wearing?By Joseph Allen
Feb. 3 2022, Published 12:40 p.m. ET
The new season of The Masked Singer isn't even out yet, and it's already causing massive drama. Deadline recently reported that Rudy Giuliani, who is known for being former president Trump's personal lawyer, was unmasked as the first contestant in the latest season of the show. Deadline reported that when Giuliani was unmasked on the show, judges Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong walked off in protest.
Which mask was Rudy Giuliani wearing on 'The Masked Singer'?
As news broke that Giuliani would be involved in the new season, some fans of the show wanted to know which mask he would be wearing. No details have yet been reported on which mask Giuliani was behind, but we do have a teaser that begins to hint at some of the masks in the new season, as well as the types of people who will be behind them.
In the teaser, we see a country star, a football player, a driver and someone in a private jet recruited for the show, and we also see some of the costumes that will be used. The six masks that we see are divided into three groups: the good, the bad, and the cuddly. The good costumes appear to be a princess frog and some kind of alien, the bad costumes are a medieval knight and some sort of demon or goblin, and the cuddly costumes are a bunny astronaut and a lemur.
Deadline intentionally chose not to reveal which mask Giuliani is behind, and which category (good, bad, or cuddly) he falls into is likely to depend quite a bit on your personal politics. Of the masks that have been revealed, the demon or goblin seems like the best bet. It even bears a passing physical resemblance to Giuliani, although he could be behind one of the masks that has not been revealed.
Giuliani's reveal set off a backlash online.
Following Deadline's report that Giuliani had been revealed, a backlash to the show started to foment online. It's worth noting, though, that Deadline's report suggests that while Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke walked off in protest and eventually returned, fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger remained on stage, and even began to banter with Giuliani.
Giuliani is a hugely controversial figure, chiefly because of the role he played in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election on behalf of Donald Trump. Giuliani, who was the mayor of New York City on 9/11 and was exceedingly popular because of his response to the tragedy, has since become a much more cartoonish version of himself, whatever you think about his politics.
It's unclear how the situation on The Masked Singer ultimately resolved itself, although it seems like the episode will air and include all of the drama that unfolded as a result. Giuliani's time on the show may not be very long, but like when Sarah Palin was a contestant in 2020, it's sure to cause a great deal of controversy, which in the end, is probably a boon for the show's ratings.