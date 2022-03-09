Who Is Cyclops on 'The Masked Singer'? Here's Everything We Know So Far

We don't know about you, but we're gearing up for the new season of The Masked Singer and we couldn't be more stoked! While the show's concept remains the same, Season 7 will sort the contestants into three groups: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly.

Among the members of Team Bad is Cyclops, a green one-eyed monster willing to go above and beyond to win the singing competition. Now, superfans of the Fox original series already have some guesses as to who is beyond the 10-foot beast. Who could it be? Here's everything we know so far.