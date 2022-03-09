Who Is Cyclops on 'The Masked Singer'? Here's Everything We Know So Far

Who Is Cyclops on 'The Masked Singer'? Here's Everything We Know So FarBy Allison DeGrushe
Mar. 9 2022, Published 5:50 p.m. ET
We don't know about you, but we're gearing up for the new season of The Masked Singer and we couldn't be more stoked! While the show's concept remains the same, Season 7 will sort the contestants into three groups: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly.
Among the members of Team Bad is Cyclops, a green one-eyed monster willing to go above and beyond to win the singing competition. Now, superfans of the Fox original series already have some guesses as to who is beyond the 10-foot beast. Who could it be? Here's everything we know so far.
Cyclops on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
While there aren't many formal clues regarding Cyclops' true identity just yet, here's what we know:
- The first official clue is a treasure map with an X that marks the spot. "Maybe it's a case of sea legs, but I think I'm finally getting the hang of this," Cyclops says as it appears on the screen.
- Cyclops also claims he's bad and "a creeper" with only "one peeper."
Cyclops on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Cyclops mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
After viewing the treasure map, multiple people seem to think that Cyclops is Sean Astin. If you recall, Sean starred as Mikey in 1985's The Goonies, a film that centers around a group of kids who embark on an adventure after discovering an old treasure map. Others believe it's Johnny Depp, seeing as he portrayed Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise.
Other guesses for Cyclops include:
Hopefully, we'll receive more clues soon and hear Cyclops sing because we definitely need a better understanding of his character before we can truly discern who's behind the mask.
So, who is Cyclops on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…
Cyclops hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet, but we'll be sure to update as soon as they are!
New episodes of The Masked Singer air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.