Logo
Home > Realitytv > The Masked Singer
Cyclops on Season 7 of 'The Masked Singer'
Source: Fox

Who Is Cyclops on 'The Masked Singer'? Here's Everything We Know So Far

By

Mar. 9 2022, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

We don't know about you, but we're gearing up for the new season of The Masked Singer and we couldn't be more stoked! While the show's concept remains the same, Season 7 will sort the contestants into three groups: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly.

Among the members of Team Bad is Cyclops, a green one-eyed monster willing to go above and beyond to win the singing competition. Now, superfans of the Fox original series already have some guesses as to who is beyond the 10-foot beast. Who could it be? Here's everything we know so far.

Article continues below advertisement
Cyclops performing on Season 7 of 'The Masked Singer.'
Source: Fox

Cyclops on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

While there aren't many formal clues regarding Cyclops' true identity just yet, here's what we know:

  • The first official clue is a treasure map with an X that marks the spot. "Maybe it's a case of sea legs, but I think I'm finally getting the hang of this," Cyclops says as it appears on the screen.
  • Cyclops also claims he's bad and "a creeper" with only "one peeper."
Article continues below advertisement

Cyclops on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Cyclops mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

After viewing the treasure map, multiple people seem to think that Cyclops is Sean Astin. If you recall, Sean starred as Mikey in 1985's The Goonies, a film that centers around a group of kids who embark on an adventure after discovering an old treasure map. Others believe it's Johnny Depp, seeing as he portrayed Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise.

Article continues below advertisement
William Zabka, Johnny Depp, and Sean Astin.
Source: Getty Images

William Zabka, Johnny Depp, and Sean Astin

Other guesses for Cyclops include:

Hopefully, we'll receive more clues soon and hear Cyclops sing because we definitely need a better understanding of his character before we can truly discern who's behind the mask.

So, who is Cyclops on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…

Cyclops hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet, but we'll be sure to update as soon as they are!

New episodes of The Masked Singer air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Who Is Firefly on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Have Offered Some Early Theories

Who Is McTerrier on 'The Masked Singer'? Here Are the Clues We Have so Far

Who Is Thingamabob on 'The Masked Singer'? Here's What We Know

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.