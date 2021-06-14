Jack Sparrow Is Coming to 'Sea of Thieves' in a New Update

Right now is the best time of the year for gamers. E3 events are happening until June 15, 2021, and all kinds of game announcements are coming our way. One of those is the upcoming update for the game Sea of Thieves . Xbox, Disney, and Rare (the company that created the game) have all teamed up on a new collaboration.

Thanks to that, we're getting Captain Jack Sparrow as well as other characters from the world of Pirates of the Caribbean coming to Sea of Thieves. Now is your chance to fight alongside Jack as a pirate in your own right and see what he really thinks about the pirate life.

He continued: "The sense of fun, wonder, and the imaginative spirit that we hold real affection for in the world of Pirates of the Caribbean always felt like it could be complementary to the world of Sea of Thieves, and we’ve striven alongside the teams at Disney to celebrate this."

The other Pirates of the Caribbean characters aren't just making a cameo in Sea of Thieves while Jack gets the spotlight. Calypso and Davy Jones also appear in the trailer . "Sea of Thieves aims to immerse players in a fantastical depiction of the pirate life, filled with colourful characters and vibrant locations to explore," said the Sea of Thieves' executive producer Joe Neate in the announcement.

According to the Xbox team , the update with Jack Sparrow will be available on June 22, 2021. But the free addition will only be available to those with Xbox Game Pass. You can play on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles, Windows 10, and Steam. The announcement also says this will "launch as the cornerstone" of Sea of Thieves' third season.

What will Season 3 of 'Sea of Thieves' be about?

Fans of both Sea of Thieves and Pirates of the Caribbean are getting the best of both worlds with this one. Players get the chance to ride the waves of the sea alongside their favorite pirate. They will fight Davy Jones and sirens together and explore their favorite locations seen in the movies.

And of course, new enemies mean brand new weapons as well. And the announcement says that new threats won't be ending with this update. "Players will also be facing grave danger from deadly new enemies wherever they sail. Terrifying Phantoms will require swift reflexes to deal with, while Sirens swarm beneath the waves and wield devastating new weapons of their own," said the announcement.

The announcement continued: "Even the decks of ships might not be safe if there are lumbering Ocean Crawlers around, and these new threats will be appearing all around the Sea of Thieves in future updates, not just during players’ adventures with Jack Sparrow!"