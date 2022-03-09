Logo
Thingamabob 'The Masked Singer'
Source: FOX

Who Is Thingamabob on 'The Masked Singer'? Here's What We Know

By

Mar. 9 2022, Published 10:34 a.m. ET

It's time for another season of The Masked Singer, and this year, the masks are more impressive than ever! Season 7 introduces The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly — and we honestly couldn't be more thrilled to figure out who's hiding behind each disguise.

Thingamabob is one of the stars of Team Cuddly, and it's easy to see why. Just look at all of that luxurious, lime green fur (and ignore the sharp teeth)! Thingamabob also wears a blue and orange outfit featuring many, many sequins. But who is performing from behind the Thingamabob mask? Here's what we know so far.

Thingamabob 'The Masked Singer'
Source: FOX
Thingamabob on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

There aren't a ton of formal clues about Thingamabob's true identity yet, but here's what we've learned so far.

  • Judge Jenny McCarthy teased that Thingamabob is the cousin of Thingamajig from Season 2 (who was revealed to be Victor Oladipo). Could there be some kind of connection there?
  • We also got a picture of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Thingamabob's first clue ahead of the season premiere. When introducing the clue, Thingamabob said, "Here's your clue, and it's coming in fast," and "Enjoy the ride, but don't run out of gas."
Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Jonas, Ludacris
Source: Getty Images
Thingamabob on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Thingamabob mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

A lot of people seem to think that The Rock clue could mean that Thingamabob is someone who has performed with Dwayne in the past. Specifically, some people guessed Ryan Reynolds could be behind the mask, but others thought it might be Kevin Hart instead (especially after Thingamabob said that stuff about going fast and enjoying the ride — a reference to Fast & Furious, perhaps?).

Other guesses for Thingamabob include:

So, who is Thingamabob on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…

Thingamabob hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!

