Who Is Thingamabob on 'The Masked Singer'? Here's What We Know

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Thingamabob mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

A lot of people seem to think that The Rock clue could mean that Thingamabob is someone who has performed with Dwayne in the past. Specifically, some people guessed Ryan Reynolds could be behind the mask, but others thought it might be Kevin Hart instead (especially after Thingamabob said that stuff about going fast and enjoying the ride — a reference to Fast & Furious, perhaps?).

Other guesses for Thingamabob include: