Meet Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, the 'Candyman' Who Will Haunt Your Nightmares

Whether you're a horror film aficionado or you had an older sibling who taunted you with quotes from terrifying movies, you've likely heard of the Candyman . The film of the same name was released in 1992 with Tony Todd in the lead role, and it warned viewers not to say the titular character's name five times in a row, or else you'd summon the haunting figure.

The film preyed on those who are fascinated with urban legends, as graduate student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) was stalked by the Candyman after doubting the validity of his story.

Candyman became a ghost after he was tortured for having an interracial relationship with a woman he loved. His death resulted from being attacked by bees, who ultimately ate his corpse.