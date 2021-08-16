Ludacris Talks Pandemic Parenting as a Father of Five: "I Haven't Been Home This Much in 20 Years" (EXCLUSIVE)

When Ludacris isn’t in the studio producing peanut butter–inspired hits, being a girl dad of five takes precedence. In addition to his newborn baby girl, Chance Oyali Bridges, Ludacris and Eudoxie also share a 6-year-old daughter, Cadence Bridges. Ludacris also has three other daughters from previous relationships — Cai Bridges (7), Karma Bridges (20), and his eldest child, Shaila Scott (24).

Ludacris gave Distractify a glimpse of what pandemic parenting looks like in the Bridges household, which he says has only strengthened their familial bond. “I think that [quarantine has] just been good for me because I haven't been home this much in 20 years," he said.

According to Ludacris, spending more time at home has allowed him to take a more hands-on approach both as a parent and a husband.

"That's the biggest difference," he continued. "We've made sure that we’ve kept them busy, as opposed to wandering around the house. In a nutshell, it's just us being more hands-on with teaching them things that may not be a part of their everyday curriculum in virtual school.”

To see Ludacris and Jif's full "Butter.ATL" ad, click below!