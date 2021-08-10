Ludacris Is Now a Father of Four With the New Addition of Baby Chance

Not too many rappers can find success in the music world and move on to dominate other categories in the entertainment industry. However, Ludacris (real name: Christopher Bridges) is a shining example of where determination, persistence, and talent can get you. And while fans adore his fun-loving personality, Ludacris's adorable family has also made their way in the hearts of many.

One quick scroll through Ludacris’s Instagram page will show that he’s passionate about two things: career and family. The rapper frequently dotes on his loved ones on social media, and fans have noticed that his family continues to grow — especially with the birth of Baby Chance. So, it has left fans wondering one question: How many kids does Ludacris have? Read on as we fill in the blanks.

Ludacris is a proud father of four beautiful daughters — Karma, Cai, Cadence, and Baby Chance.

If you keep up with Ludacris, then you know that he plays absolutely no games when it comes to his daughters. Ludacris always shares how important fatherhood is. So, once the news broke that the entrepreneur has added another gorgeous girl to the family, fans were psyched.

On August 9, 2021, Ludacris shared with fans that he welcomed his fourth child — Baby Chance Oyali Bridges — into the family on July 28, 2021. “The Movie 'Girls, Girls, Girls, Girls' starring Chris Bridges coming soon. Chance Oyali Bridges ... Born 7:57 a.m. 7/28/21," he captioned the photo.

Baby Chance is the second child Ludacris and his wife, Eudoxie Bridges, share together. In an interview with People, the entrepreneur shared how joyful he is to have a family full of girls. "Every day with my girls is something different," Ludacris told the outlet. "And I'm loving every minute of fatherhood."

Aside from the adorable Baby Chance, the F9 actor is also father to 6-year-old Cadence Gaelle Bridges with Eudoxie. Ludacris shares 7-year-old Cai Bella Bridges with Tamika Fuller, per The Sun. The outlet also reveals that the star shares 19-year-old Karma Bridges with Christine White. Not to mention, Ludacris’s animated series — Karma’s World — is inspired by his eldest daughter. The series will be available to stream on Netflix in fall 2021.