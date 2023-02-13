Distractify
Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel)
Source: Universal Pictures

Is 'Fast X' the Last Movie in the 'Fast and Furious' Franchise? Vin Diesel's Got Answers

What's more important to Dom Toretto than family? The answer is nothing.

A new threat presents the greatest challenge Dom's ever faced in Fast X, the 10th film in the Fast and Furious franchise.

The official trailer for Fast X seemed pretty, well, definitive, for a lot of fans of the long-running franchise.

So is Fast X actually the last ride? Here's what we know.

fast x jason momoa
Source: Universal Pictures
Is 'Fast X' the last movie in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise?

You can breathe now, Fast and Furious fans! There's still one film left in the Fast and Furious franchise that's in the works. That means Fast X is not the last movie. How do we know this, you ask?

Vin Diesel himself confirmed it.

The Fast X star told Variety that Robert Downey Jr. was his dream guest star for the next Fast and Furious film. Per the same report, the 11th Fast and Furious movie is slated as the final film in the Fast franchise (try saying that five times fast)!

So what kind of character would RDJ play in the 11th Fast and Furious film? Vin told Variety, "without telling you too much about what happens in the future, there’s a character who is the antithesis of Dom who is promoting AI and driverless cars and a philosophy that with that goes your freedom ... There is somebody that believes that’s the future, and that’s at direct odds with the Toretto mentality.”

What is the release date for 'Fast X'?

The official release date for Fast X is May 19, 2023. So rev up your luxury cars (or Hondas! No judgment here!) and book it to the theater this May!

(L-R) Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his abeula (Rita Moreno)
Source: Universal Picture

An icon returns to 'Fast X' with some guy named Vin Diesel.

Wait, is that Jason Momoa trying to kill Vin Diesel in 'Fast X'?

Yes — Jason Momoa plays Dante Reyes, the son of Hernan Reyes. You know, the drug kingpin that Dom and the Fast crew killed in Fast Five.

Dante's out for blood in Fast X, and he won't stop until he gets revenge, if the Fast X trailer is any indication! You can watch Fast X in theaters on May 19, 2023. Start your engines!

