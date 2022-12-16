Is Vin Diesel in 'Avatar: The Way of Water'? The Rumors Are Finally Put to Rest

Later, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight for the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, Vin said that his relationship with actress Zoe Saldaña, who plays Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Neytiri in the Avatar franchise, was the reason behind his role in Avatar.

"Probably my favorite in the whole cast [and] the closest in my family is Zoe Saldaña. Hence Avatar. Hence why I'm doing Avatar, or one of the reasons."