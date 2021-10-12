Dwayne Johnson Talks About His Feud With 'Fast and Furious' Co-Star Vin Diesel

It's no secret that Dwayne Johnson has been beefing with Vin Diesel for quite some time. Despite appearing in several Fast and Furious films together, the relationship between Vin and The Rock deteriorated publicly and in spectacular fashion.

Fans of the Fast franchise got their first glimpse into their feud in a now-deleted 2016 Instagram post by The Rock, in which he called out his male co-stars and claimed they were not at all professional. Though he didn't name any names, it was eventually revealed that Johnson requested to film separately from Diesel just so he wouldn't have to be in the same room with him.

After 2019's Hobbs and Shaw, Johnson reportedly won't appear in any more Fast films if Diesel is involved.